CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 11,600 shares.

CanAsia Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

