Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $235,797.10 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,244.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cano Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Performance

NYSE CANO opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cano Health

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.