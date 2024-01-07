Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $53,312.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $53,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Up 0.8 %

CANO stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. The firm had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,558,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

