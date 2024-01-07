Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $501.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 334,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,132,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

