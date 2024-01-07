Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

