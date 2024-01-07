Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
