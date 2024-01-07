Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.08. 8,029,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.