Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.35. 7,421,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

