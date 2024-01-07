Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,172,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,255. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

