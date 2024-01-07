Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.