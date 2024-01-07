Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.94.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

