Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $15.72 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. 1,018,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,807. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

