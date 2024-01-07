Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

