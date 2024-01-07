Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.98. 1,299,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,846. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

