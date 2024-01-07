Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 48,864,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

