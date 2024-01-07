Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.01. 2,351,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,052. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
