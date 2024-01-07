Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Intel
Intel Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.89. 34,197,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intel Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.