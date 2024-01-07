Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.89. 34,197,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

