Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,211,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

