Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,117.50

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,117.50 ($14.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,234.86 ($15.72). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($15.64), with a volume of 511,559 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, insider Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,299 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £4,546,500 ($5,789,507.19). Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

