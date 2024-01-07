Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.29

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.29 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 107.58 ($1.37). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.32), with a volume of 46,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

