CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.66

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $6.97. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 24,688 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.