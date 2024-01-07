Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

