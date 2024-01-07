Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

