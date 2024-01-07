Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.