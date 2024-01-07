Castleview Partners LLC Has $290,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $371.69 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $275.67 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

