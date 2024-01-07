Castleview Partners LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.73 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.