Castleview Partners LLC Has $674,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 0.6% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

