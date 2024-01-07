Castleview Partners LLC Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,515 shares of company stock worth $75,546,678 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

