Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Castleview Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.
In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $564.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
