Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

IT stock opened at $425.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.