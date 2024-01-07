Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 938 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

