Castleview Partners LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.