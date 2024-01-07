Castleview Partners LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after buying an additional 325,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,692,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

