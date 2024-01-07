Castleview Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

