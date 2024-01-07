CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $63.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

