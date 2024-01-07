CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,425 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for about 5.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.59% of CEMEX worth $56,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656,187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,509. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

