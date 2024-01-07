Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -18.96% -3.72% -2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beadell Resources and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 58.79%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beadell Resources and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.45 -$77.21 million ($0.83) -6.88

Beadell Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

