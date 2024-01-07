Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.76

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.67. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 345,022 shares traded.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
