Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.