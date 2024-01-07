Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 49,580 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after buying an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.