Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

