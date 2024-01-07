Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $215.02 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

