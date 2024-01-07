Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 3,825 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,793,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $98.38 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

