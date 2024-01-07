Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Matson worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Matson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Matson by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Report on MATX

Matson Trading Down 1.1 %

Matson stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.