Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

