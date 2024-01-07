Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,987,000 after purchasing an additional 396,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,963,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

MGRC stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

See Also

