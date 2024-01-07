Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW opened at $212.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

