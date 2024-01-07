Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $396.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

