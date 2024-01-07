Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

