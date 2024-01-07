Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

